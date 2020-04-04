UrduPoint.com
Sufficient Food Reserves Available For Local Consummation: Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:17 PM

Sufficient food reserves available for local consummation: Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar

Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar Saturday said that government was determined to ensure smooth supply of all food items across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar Saturday said that government was determined to ensure smooth supply of all food items across the country.

He said that government was making all efforts to keep the supply smooth and uninterrupted in the country, said a press release issued here.

The minister said that abundant food reserves was available in the local markets to tackle with the domestic consumption and strict action would be taken against those involved in selling counterfeit and sub-stander food items in the markets.

He said that sufficient wheat was also available all across the country and no body would be allowed to sell sub-stander wheat flour.

The minister while taking action of a video viral on social media regarding supply of substandard flour in open market and directed the secretaries of food Punjab and industries and production for investigating the matter and submit the report.

