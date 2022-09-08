UrduPoint.com

Sufficient Food Stock Available At USC Outlets, Clarifies USC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Sufficient food stock available at USC outlets, clarifies USC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Thursday clarified that there was no shortage of any food items at USC outlets across the country and all items are available in abundance.

Responding to a news item claiming non-availability of food items, USC Spokesperson said that the corporation has currently providing a special subsidy on basic commodities from the federal government which includes flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and rice, according to the USC press release.

He said that the utility store has supplies subsidized and other commodities to all its outlets on daily basis.

However, there are difficulties in the delivery of some food items because the roads were damaged due to recent flood.

He said that immediate steps are being taken to solve this issue and ensuring the supply of subsidize and other items in abundance across the country.

Apart from this, USC also providing a ration package in flood affected areas with the support of Federal and Sindh government.

The management of the Corporation is always striving to provide the best services to the public, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Flood All From Government Best Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive directio ..

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive direction: FM

1 hour ago
 Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

2 hours ago
 LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return ..

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

2 hours ago
 'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

4 hours ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.