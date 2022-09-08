Sufficient food stock available at USC outlets, clarifies USC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Thursday clarified that there was no shortage of any food items at USC outlets across the country and all items are available in abundance.

Responding to a news item claiming non-availability of food items, USC Spokesperson said that the corporation has currently providing a special subsidy on basic commodities from the federal government which includes flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and rice, according to the USC press release.

He said that the utility store has supplies subsidized and other commodities to all its outlets on daily basis.

However, there are difficulties in the delivery of some food items because the roads were damaged due to recent flood.

He said that immediate steps are being taken to solve this issue and ensuring the supply of subsidize and other items in abundance across the country.

Apart from this, USC also providing a ration package in flood affected areas with the support of Federal and Sindh government.

The management of the Corporation is always striving to provide the best services to the public, he added.