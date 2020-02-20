Sufficient fuel stock available, uninterrupted supply in place: PSO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Thursday said it had sufficient fuel stock and uninterrupted supply was being ensured at all the company filling stations across the country.

"There is no fuel shortage in the country as our supply-chain is fully intact and operating around the clock," the PSO said in a press release issued here.

The company clarified that the PSO petrol pumps were fully functional and would "keep working" in all areas of Karachi as per routine, adding "supply from the Zulfikarabad terminal is consistent and all needs of the consumers are being fulfilled."The company said, being a national entity, it was aware of its responsibilities and would continueserving the consumers with dedication.