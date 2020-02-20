UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sufficient Fuel Stock Available, Uninterrupted Supply In Place: PSO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 04:58 PM

Sufficient fuel stock available, uninterrupted supply in place: PSO

The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Thursday said it had sufficient fuel stock and uninterrupted supply was being ensured at all the company filling stations across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Thursday said it had sufficient fuel stock and uninterrupted supply was being ensured at all the company filling stations across the country.

"There is no fuel shortage in the country as our supply-chain is fully intact and operating around the clock," the PSO said in a press release issued here.

The company clarified that the PSO petrol pumps were fully functional and would "keep working" in all areas of Karachi as per routine, adding "supply from the Zulfikarabad terminal is consistent and all needs of the consumers are being fulfilled."The company said, being a national entity, it was aware of its responsibilities and would continueserving the consumers with dedication.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Petrol Shortage Company Oil All From Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank&#039;s foreign currency balances ..

10 seconds ago

Govt deliberates on four new names for AGP

6 minutes ago

PTI successfully revives cricket in Pakistan: Fais ..

2 minutes ago

Mobile games heat up amid burgeoning stay-at-home ..

20 seconds ago

IBM Doubts Russia Capable of Creating Competitive ..

21 seconds ago

Russia, Turkey May Hold Joint Patrols in Syria's I ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.