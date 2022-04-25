Sufficient fuel stocks available in country: OGRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) spokesman Imran Ghaznavi on Monday said sufficient quantity of diesel and petrol was available to meet consumers' needs across the country, rejecting speculations of fuel shortage in a few pockets of interior Punjab.

He, in a brief press note, said the authority in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and district management was minutely monitoring the situation.

"Anyone found involved in hoarding or short supply shall be dealt with as per the law," the spokesman warned.