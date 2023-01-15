UrduPoint.com

Sufficient Fuel Stocks Available In Country: OGRA Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Sufficient fuel stocks available in country: OGRA spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A spokesman for Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Sunday strongly rejected speculative reports circulating in a section of the media about the shortage of petrol and diesel in the country.

"Sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are available across the country," OGRS spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press statement.

He clarified that useable stocks of petrol and diesel were good enough for 17 and 32 days respectively, while more cargoes carrying 80,000 MT (Metric Ton) of petrol-(Motor Spirit Oil ) and 90,000 MT HSD (High-Speed Diesel) were at berth/outer anchorage.

He said local refineries were also operational and playing their due role in meeting the demand for petroleum products.

