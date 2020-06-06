Sufficient fuel stocks available in country: Petroleum Division

A spokesperson for the Petroleum Division (PD) on Friday reiterated that sufficient fuel stocks were available in the country, urging the public and POL product dealers not to panic due to artificial shortage being created by some opportunists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):A spokesperson for the Petroleum Division (PD) on Friday reiterated that sufficient fuel stocks were available in the country, urging the public and POL product dealers not to panic due to artificial shortage being created by some opportunists.

"The PD is cognizant of the artificial shortage of POL products that is being created in the country by some OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) and Petrol Dealers. The Petroleum Division emphatically states that there is sufficient quantity of petrol stocks in the country," he said in a press statement on petrol availability across the country.

The spokesperson said as many as 272,500 Metric Tons (MTs) petrol was available to meet seven-day needs and 376,000 MTs High Speed Diesel (HSD) for fulfilling 17-day requirement across the country.

While, additional production by oil refineries as well as planned imports was on schedule to meet the monthly needs, he added.

He said it was unfortunate that some OMCs and/or their dealers had resorted to such methods for profit maximization that was causing shortages and dry outs for the general public, leaving adverse impact on consumers.

However, the spokesperson said, appropriate actions were being taken jointly by PD, Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority, Competition Commission of Pakistan and all relevant stakeholders, including the Provincial governments proactively to normalize the situation.

He said the PD was in contact with all OMCs, most of them do not have any major shortages, but "Shell and Total Parco are low on stocks but their additional imports are arriving on 8-10 June, following which their stocks will also be replenished."