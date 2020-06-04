Sufficient oil stocks available, regular supply to retail outlets being ensured: OGRA

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday said sufficient oil stocks were available in the country and the authorities concerned were making all-out efforts to ensure regular supply of fuel to retail outlets aimed at meeting day to day petroleum products' needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday said sufficient oil stocks were available in the country and the authorities concerned were making all-out efforts to ensure regular supply of fuel to retail outlets aimed at meeting day to day petroleum products' needs.

"Oil stocks in the country are sufficient. OGRA and Ministry of Energy are taking all possible measures to ensure adequate supply to retail outlets," OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in his tweets.

He said Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) had been advised to ensure import of committed cargoes of oil, and refineries to ensure committed production for the month of June , 2020.

The authority spokesman said district management of all the provinces, Gilgi-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir had been advised to ensure the availability of petrol on retail outlets, and inform OGRA, in case of finding any hoarding.

On Wednesday, the authority had issued show cause notices to six OMCs for not maintaining the required stocks of fuel, which caused a disturbance in the smooth supply of petroleum products across the country.