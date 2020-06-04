UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sufficient Oil Stocks Available, Regular Supply To Retail Outlets Being Ensured: OGRA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:35 PM

Sufficient oil stocks available, regular supply to retail outlets being ensured: OGRA

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday said sufficient oil stocks were available in the country and the authorities concerned were making all-out efforts to ensure regular supply of fuel to retail outlets aimed at meeting day to day petroleum products' needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday said sufficient oil stocks were available in the country and the authorities concerned were making all-out efforts to ensure regular supply of fuel to retail outlets aimed at meeting day to day petroleum products' needs.

"Oil stocks in the country are sufficient. OGRA and Ministry of Energy are taking all possible measures to ensure adequate supply to retail outlets," OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in his tweets.

He said Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) had been advised to ensure import of committed cargoes of oil, and refineries to ensure committed production for the month of June , 2020.

The authority spokesman said district management of all the provinces, Gilgi-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir had been advised to ensure the availability of petrol on retail outlets, and inform OGRA, in case of finding any hoarding.

On Wednesday, the authority had issued show cause notices to six OMCs for not maintaining the required stocks of fuel, which caused a disturbance in the smooth supply of petroleum products across the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Import Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Jammu June Stocks 2020 All

Recent Stories

PSM huge burden on taxpayers, says Hammad Azhar

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture honours win ..

26 minutes ago

Federal capital’s nine places to be sealed due t ..

39 minutes ago

Fire incident: Railways suspends 6 employees over ..

6 minutes ago

Wearing facemask termed compulsory in Hangu

6 minutes ago

People asked to wear face mask in public places

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.