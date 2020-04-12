UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sufficient Stock Of Food Items Available In The Country: Secretary NFS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:40 PM

Sufficient stock of food items available in the country: Secretary NFS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary, National Food Security (NFS) Umar Hameed Sunday said that there was sufficient stock of food items including flour, sugar were available in the country and it would not face any food shortage during ongoing lockdowns.

This he said, while exchanging views with a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry that called on him here.

The delegation was led by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President. Chaudhry Abdul Rauf Chairman Flour Mills Association Punjab, Atif Ikram Sheikh Chairman Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, Sheikh Amir Waheed Secretary General Sugar Dealers Association Punjab, Malik Sohail Hussain and Waleed Ahmed were in the delegation.

The delegation congratulated Umar Hameed on being appointed as Federal Secretary NFS.

Umar Hameed acknowledged the role of business community in the economic development of the country and added that his doors were always opened for them to listen to their issues and play role for their resolution.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) said that business community would play role to complement the efforts of the government for providing food items to the weak segments of society who have been hit hard by the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted various issues being faced by the business community due to ongoing lockdown and hoped that government would take necessary measures to address them.

He apprised the Federal Secretary NFS of the initiative of ICCI for distribution of free ration among Covid-19 affectees, which was appreciated by Umar Hameed.

The members of delegation also shared issues of their respective fields with the Federal Secretary NFS and gave proposals for their redress. Both sides also discussed various proposals for further improving the food supply chain in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Shortage Business Punjab Chamber Sunday Commerce Government Industry Flour

Recent Stories

Oman announces 62 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

Education ministry to test online exam platform fo ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed launches &#039;National Home Tes ..

46 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at ..

2 hours ago

Japanese firm, university develop COVID-19 rapid g ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department completes 664 notary ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.