Sufficient stock of items available in the country: Secretary NFS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary, National Food Security (NFS) Umar Hameed Sunday said that there was sufficient stock of food items including flour, sugar were available in the country and it would not face any food shortage during ongoing lockdowns.

This he said, while exchanging views with a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry that called on him here.

The delegation was led by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President. Chaudhry Abdul Rauf Chairman Flour Mills Association Punjab, Atif Ikram Sheikh Chairman Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, Sheikh Amir Waheed Secretary General Sugar Dealers Association Punjab, Malik Sohail Hussain and Waleed Ahmed were in the delegation.

The delegation congratulated Umar Hameed on being appointed as Federal Secretary NFS.

Umar Hameed acknowledged the role of business community in the economic development of the country and added that his doors were always opened for them to listen to their issues and play role for their resolution.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) said that business community would play role to complement the efforts of the government for providing food items to the weak segments of society who have been hit hard by the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted various issues being faced by the business community due to ongoing lockdown and hoped that government would take necessary measures to address them.

He apprised the Federal Secretary NFS of the initiative of ICCI for distribution of free ration among Covid-19 affectees, which was appreciated by Umar Hameed.

The members of delegation also shared issues of their respective fields with the Federal Secretary NFS and gave proposals for their redress. Both sides also discussed various proposals for further improving the food supply chain in the country.