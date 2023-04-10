Sufficient stock of subsidized items available across country: USC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :In order to support the poor segment of society in the holy month of Ramazan, the Utility Store Corporation of Pakistan (USC) has ensured sufficient supply of all subsidized items across the country.

According to USC spokesperson, the corporation was providing a special subsidy on 19 basic items under the Prime Minister's Ramazan Relief Package, said a news release issued on Monday.

The subsidized items include sugar, ghee, cooking oil, flour, dates, gram flour, pulses, rice, tea, spices and squashes/syrup, he added.

He said that all the items were being provided at a lower price than the general market.

Apart from the subsidized items, the prices of other branded items had also been drastically reduced, the spokesman added.