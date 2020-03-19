UrduPoint.com
Sufficient Stocks Available To Meet Any Emergency Situation: Traders

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:20 PM

Sufficient stocks available to meet any emergency situation: Traders

Traders and Businessmen Thursday said that adequate stocks of all food grains and daily-used commodities were available in the country to cater to the current demand and also cope with any emergency situation created in the wake of COVID 19 pandemic outbreak

"Pakistan is self-sufficient in all food grains including wheat, rice, sugar and adequate stocks of all these commodities are available to strike balance between demand and supply`," President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Ahmad Waheed.

However, he urged the government to evolve a comprehensive mechanism to avoid panic buying by the consumers as was witnessed in some developed countries of the world.

Waheed assured the government of business community's every possible support to deal with the pandemic challenge, saying that the whole nation stood united to avert this threat by acting upon the guidelines issued by the Federal and provincial governments.

Muhammad Ahmad suggested the government to initiate rationing system to avoid panic buying and ensure smooth food supply besides binding retailers to sell the products on per-head -basis in order to ensure smooth and swift demand and supply mechanism.

In this time of need, the business community would strongly discourage over-profiteering and hoarding, he said and asked the government to take strict measures against the elements involved in hoarding and profiteering and give them exemplary punishments to stop any such practices.

He said that although it was difficult time for the trade and industrial sector of the country, as local industry was already facing many pressures including rising interest rates, electricity charges and increasing cost of production, however the business community would stand with the government at this hour of need.

Due to the outbreak of this deadly virus which had effected most of the world and destroyed many big economies had further pushed down the local trade and industrial sector.

He said that the local exports had started gaining momentum after extension in the Generalized Scheme for Preferences Plus (GSP+) by the European countries, but due to outbreak of Coronavirus many imports shipments carrying the raw materials were canceled.

Meanwhile, All Pakistan Traders Association President, Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry told APP that sufficient stocks were available in the country, however creating undue panic could be problematic.

He said that although there was no shortage of masks and sanitizers, but a panic was created which led to hoarding and shortage of these items in the market.

He said that the traders of all the big cities had meetings with top management of their respective district administrations for promoting mutual coordination to cope with any emergency situation.

He said that the government needed to take comprehensive measures to manage the situation, however added that lockdown could not be a better option as it would trigger unemployment.

