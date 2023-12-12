Sufficient urea stocks available to meet farmers’ demand: Secretary Industries

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Asad Rehman Gilani on Tuesday said the Federal government had sufficient urea stocks to fulfill needs of the farming community across the country.

“In November, the government provided 700,000 additional urea bags to Punjab against its demand; 425,000 bags to Sindh and 18000 MT to Balochistan,” he said while addressing a news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Minister for Interior Sarfarz Ahmed Bugti and Minister for Petroleum Muhammd Ali.

Elaborating, he said the government provided 414,000 Metric Ton (MT) urea to Punjab against its demand of 380,000 metric ton; 164,000 MT to Sindh against 142,000 MT demand and 30,500 MT to Balochistan against 21,000 MT.

However, he said 22,600 MT of urea was provided to Khyber Pakhunkhwa (KPK) against its 24,900 MT demand, he added.

He said in a categorical term that there was no shortage of urea across the country, as the government took timely decision and placed an order to import 220,000 metric ton urea, which would be arriving during last ten days of the current month.

By January-mid, the secretary said 220,000 MT stocks of import urea in addition to the domestic reserves would be available in the country.