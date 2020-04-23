'Sufficient wheat stocks is available for local consummation'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Sufficient wheat stocks of about 0.761 million tons were available in the country for the domestic consumption whereas new crop has also started to arrive in local markets.

According the data of wheat stocks provided by the provincial food ministries and allied departments to Ministry of National Food Security and Research up to April 23 wheat reserves in the country were stood at 0.761 million tons.

Nearly 0.290 million tons of wheat was available in Punjab and 0.255 million tons in Sindh for fulfilling the local needs, Food Security Commissioner Dr Imtiaz Ali Gopang said here on Thursday.

While talking to APP he said that Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces have about 0.065 million tons and 0.0070 million tons of wheat stocks respectively.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Service Corporation (PASSCO) has 0.174 million tons of grains for local consummation, he added.

The wheat procurement campaign for current season was also on full swing and over 8 million tons of wheat to be procured during current year, he added.

Dr Imtiaz further said that the wheat consumption at the national level was estimated at the 26.91 million tons. Therefore, current wheat stock of the public sector at the level of 0.761 million tons was sufficient to cater the national consumption for 10 days, he added.

Additionally, the public sector has so far procured 0.831 million tons of wheat (10.07% of the target) from fresh harvest till date .

The quantity will be accounted for after the end of Food Year as on May 1, 2020, he remarked.

Besides, he said that 1,162 wheat purchase centres had established across the country to facilitate the growers for selling their produce on official fixed rates.

Giving the procurement targets for current year, he said that wheat procurement target of PASSCO was set at 1.8 million tonnes.

The procurement for Punjab was fixed at 4.5 million tons, Sindh 1.4 million tons, Balochistan 1 million tons and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 0.45 million The minimum support price (MSP) was approved at Rs1400 per 40-kg in order to provide better rates of return.

He said that Federal Minister had directed to devise daily or weekly monitoring procedure to evaluate procurement targets.

The commissioner further said that there was sufficient supply of wheat and flour in the country and government was also going to procure extra wheat as compared to last year during this season.

He further stated that there was no need of panic as satisfactory reports have been given by respected food ministers and representatives of food departments regarding supply of flour and wheat to all provinces.