Sufi Saints’ Messages Should Be Spread To Revive Punjabi Culture: Dr Iqrar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Sufi Saints like Waris Shah’s messages should be spread in the young generation to revive Punjabi Culture as the Punjabi language and culture are facing a declining trend, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.
He was inaugurating the Waris Shah Chair set up by the Faculty of Arts and Humanity, UAF.
He said that Waris Shah was a legend of Punjabi Language. His realistic depiction of details of life and the political situation in the 18th century remained unique. He said that his entire poetry was an album of colourful and enchanting pictures of life in Punjab, of varied views and was deeply absorbing. However, it was very unfortunate that due recognition was not given to Punjab culture and language in the country, he regretted.
He said that UAF has set up an independent Waris Shah Academic Chair. Recently, the UAF has set up Faculty of Arts and Humanities that will bring tangible results for the said cause.
Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanity Dr.
Shazia Ramzan said that Heer Waris Shah is a treasure-trove of Punjabi phrases and idioms. She said that seminal work “Heer” is one of the quintessential works of classical Punjabi literature.
She said that establishment of the new Faculty of Arts and Humanities will give the strength to literary activities.
Chairman Department of English and Linguistics Dr Asim Aqeel said that an independent Waris Shah Academic Chair will promote Punjabi literature, language, culture, multilingual research based on language experiments (comparative studies) on Punjabi Shakespeare.
Dr. Bahadur Ali said that those nations who forget their culture are erased from the map of the world.
Dr. Kashif said that for the peaceful and progressing society, "we have to learn from the pearls of wisdoms from the Sufi Saints."
Dr. Riaz Virk lauded the efforts for Punjabi culture while Asghar Ali, AH Atif, Irshad Sindhu, Riaz Ahmed Qadri, Prof. Anwar Ali, Iqbal Qaiser, Dr. Attaal Mustafa, and others also spoke on this occasion.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
More Stories From Business
-
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba29 minutes ago
-
FCCI to encourage young entrepreneurs to harness professional skills: Dr Khurram Tariq30 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 365 more points50 minutes ago
-
Short term inflation goes up slightly60 minutes ago
-
UBG terms approval of $7 billion IMF package as encouraging1 hour ago
-
Economy stays positive as indicators show improvement: Report2 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.300 Rs 276,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Pakistan elected ASOSAI Governing Board member4 hours ago
-
Agriculture machinery worth $17.621 mln imported in 2 months4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates10 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202411 hours ago