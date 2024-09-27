Open Menu

Sufi Saints’ Messages Should Be Spread To Revive Punjabi Culture: Dr Iqrar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Sufi Saints’ messages should be spread to revive Punjabi culture: Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Sufi Saints like Waris Shah’s messages should be spread in the young generation to revive Punjabi Culture as the Punjabi language and culture are facing a declining trend, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was inaugurating the Waris Shah Chair set up by the Faculty of Arts and Humanity, UAF.

He said that Waris Shah was a legend of Punjabi Language. His realistic depiction of details of life and the political situation in the 18th century remained unique. He said that his entire poetry was an album of colourful and enchanting pictures of life in Punjab, of varied views and was deeply absorbing. However, it was very unfortunate that due recognition was not given to Punjab culture and language in the country, he regretted.

He said that UAF has set up an independent Waris Shah Academic Chair. Recently, the UAF has set up Faculty of Arts and Humanities that will bring tangible results for the said cause.

Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanity Dr.

Shazia Ramzan said that Heer Waris Shah is a treasure-trove of Punjabi phrases and idioms. She said that seminal work “Heer” is one of the quintessential works of classical Punjabi literature.

She said that establishment of the new Faculty of Arts and Humanities will give the strength to literary activities.

Chairman Department of English and Linguistics Dr Asim Aqeel said that an independent Waris Shah Academic Chair will promote Punjabi literature, language, culture, multilingual research based on language experiments (comparative studies) on Punjabi Shakespeare.

Dr. Bahadur Ali said that those nations who forget their culture are erased from the map of the world.

Dr. Kashif said that for the peaceful and progressing society, "we have to learn from the pearls of wisdoms from the Sufi Saints."

Dr. Riaz Virk lauded the efforts for Punjabi culture while Asghar Ali, AH Atif, Irshad Sindhu, Riaz Ahmed Qadri, Prof. Anwar Ali, Iqbal Qaiser, Dr. Attaal Mustafa, and others also spoke on this occasion.

