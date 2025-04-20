Sufian Applauds GCCI President Efforts For Organizing Expo- 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Member Executive Commerce, Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) , Malik Muahammad Sufian Ayub on Sunday applauded the “Made in Gujranwala Exhibition” 2025 and appreciated the efforts of President Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s President, Rana Muhammad Sadiqque Khan and his team.
The Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is the fourth largest Chamber of Commerce and Industry and industrial center of the country and organized the three days trade exhibition will promote the manufacturing sector of Gujranwala and increase the country's exports, Member Executive Commerce, Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) , Malik Muahammad Sufian Ayub said this while talking to the media here.
At present, the entire team under the leadership of the President of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry is working as a unit and organizing such an international exhibition is a milestone in the national economy, he said.
He termed three days “Made in Gujranwala Exhibition 2025” as significant for Pakistan’s global and regional trade integration.
At present, it is very important to be connected to the global supply chain in the world, such an exhibition will not only provide Pakistan with an opportunity to integrate with global and regional trade but will also further expand Pakistan’s market, he said.
Senior business leaders said the three-day event is a premier Business to Business (B2B) trade fair organized by the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).
He said that Gujranwala currently owned the 18,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES) , which are the backbone of the country’s economy and such an exhibition by Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce will help SMEs access the global market.
He said that Gujranwala has huge potential to connect with the global and regional to play its due role for increasing bilateral trade between both of the countries.
Malik said the participation of 90 industrial brands of Gujranwala in the industrial exhibition in Islamabad and the participation of such a large number of diplomats and exhibitors gave this industrial exhibition an international color, which is a big achievement of the President of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rana Muhammad Saddique Khan and the Executive Committee of the GCCI.
He hailed the GCCI for successfully organizing the three days Industrial Expo being held in Islamabad , which had brought together industry leaders, businesses, and innovators to showcase local production, craftsmanship, and innovation.
He said that Gujranwala business community can play a pivotal role for increasing the country's exports with regional and global markets.
Malik said that regional trade is key for shared Prosperity and development in this region and this kind of expo provides huge opportunities to the business community to engage within the region to each other.
The GCCI's Made in Gujranwala Expo-2025 is a milestone for achieving the country’s economic goals and connecting the city with the global supply chain, he said.
He said the Gujranwala Expo 2025 continued consecutively, showcasing a wide array of brands and products from innovation to craftsmanship aimed at boosting local production, promoting exports, and strengthening the domestic economy.
The Expo provides a valuable platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to connect, explore high-quality products, and discover emerging market trends, he concluded.
