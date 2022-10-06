Sugar Advisory Board meets

Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema and Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday co-chaired a meeting of the re-constituted Sugar Advisory Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema and Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday co-chaired a meeting of the re-constituted Sugar Advisory Board.

The meeting discussed matters related to sugar industry and growers as well as the stocks position after devastating floods in the country, said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema said that the forum would continue to work for the betterment of growers, sugar mills and other stakeholders related to the sugar industry.

The board members discussed the price, production and stock of sugar in the post-flood scenario.

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar stressed that before taking any decision, statistics of damages and stock of commodities should be verified and authenticated. On raising the issue of sugar surplus by sugar mills associations, Tariq Bashir Cheema informed the meeting that the Federal Government would ensure food security in the country and shall not make any decision without fully verifying the claims of the associations to ensure price stability for the consumers.