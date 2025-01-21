Open Menu

Sugar Advisory Board Reviews Estimates, Future Prospects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Sugar Advisory board was held on Tuesday to review the sugar estimates and future prospects for 2024-25.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, said a news release.

The meeting also reviewed the sugar production and its requirement, and was informed that the sugar production has increased in January compared to December 2024.

The minister said that sugar mills owners should invest in research to improve sugar production.

He assured that sugar mills owners will pay farmers a fair price for their sugarcane crops, encouraging them to cultivate more.

Tanveer said that in collaboration with provincial government’s sugar hoarding will be eliminated.

He highlighted that prices of all household essentials items are under control.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

20 minutes ago
 Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

50 minutes ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

1 hour ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

1 hour ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

2 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation ..

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation

2 hours ago
 Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 ..

Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured

2 hours ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

3 hours ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

3 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business