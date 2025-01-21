Sugar Advisory Board Reviews Estimates, Future Prospects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Sugar Advisory board was held on Tuesday to review the sugar estimates and future prospects for 2024-25.
The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, said a news release.
The meeting also reviewed the sugar production and its requirement, and was informed that the sugar production has increased in January compared to December 2024.
The minister said that sugar mills owners should invest in research to improve sugar production.
He assured that sugar mills owners will pay farmers a fair price for their sugarcane crops, encouraging them to cultivate more.
Tanveer said that in collaboration with provincial government’s sugar hoarding will be eliminated.
He highlighted that prices of all household essentials items are under control.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards
Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..
Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah
Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media
“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra
Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation
Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
More Stories From Business
-
Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects5 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates35 minutes ago
-
Food group exports increase by 13.83% to $3.959 bn in 1st half of FY 2024-252 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 20257 hours ago
-
Bitcoin hits record above $109,000 awaiting Trump21 hours ago
-
US, China and UK top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during Jul-Dec 202421 hours ago
-
Asian markets track Wall St and Europe rally after Trump-Xi talks21 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week up1 day ago
-
Finance minister leaves for Davos to attend WEF annual meeting1 day ago
-
China's central bank conducts reverse repos Monday21 hours ago
-
First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport1 day ago