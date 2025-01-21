Sugar Advisory Board Reviews Estimates, Future Prospects
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 07:18 PM
A meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board was held on Tuesday to review the sugar estimates and future prospects for 2024-25
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Sugar Advisory board was held on Tuesday to review the sugar estimates and future prospects for 2024-25.
Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired an important meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board , said a press release issued here.
The meeting reviewed sugarcane crop estimates and discussed plans to meet the country’s sugar needs for the 2024-25 seasons.
Key decisions were made to improve production, stabilize prices, and support the sustainable growth of the sugar industry.
During the meeting, it was noted that sugar production in January 2025 saw a significant increase compared to December 2024. Rana Tanveer Hussain urged sugar millers to invest in research and development to enhance production capacity and ensure the long-term growth of the industry.
The Minister emphasized the need to provide fair compensation to farmers to encourage greater sugarcane cultivation, which would further boost sugar production. He also announced that strict action, in collaboration with provincial governments, would be taken against hoarding to ensure consumers face no difficulties.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to keeping essential commodity prices under control and maintaining stability through continued efforts.
The meeting was attended by relevant officials, sugar millers, and other stakeholders, who shared valuable suggestions for improving sugarcane production and strengthening the sugar industry.
Recent Stories
Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurates P ..
IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment Framework
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..
Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in bringing people of Pakistan- So ..
3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan
SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses bakers’ association's concerns
The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) awards 2 PhD degrees
Businessmen should make efforts to enhance exports: SIFC secretary
Sharjah Ruler approves AED15 million to resolve 70 halted homes construction
Govt expediting privatization process, reforming institutions: Advisor
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..
More Stories From Business
-
Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects3 minutes ago
-
Businessmen should make efforts to enhance exports: SIFC secretary10 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan for increa ..33 minutes ago
-
China home to 4.25 million 5G base stations33 minutes ago
-
China delivers first batch of homegrown, mass-produced large civil UAVs33 minutes ago
-
PBIT engages with Jeanologia to advance sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s SMEs55 minutes ago
-
First session of 'Pakistan-Cambodia Joint Trade Committee' strengthens economic ties2 hours ago
-
WEF echoes Aurangzeb’s call for global stakeholders to invest in priority sectors1 hour ago
-
KP Govt launches 'BizHub' portal to empower SMEs2 hours ago
-
HCCI organizes seminar on import and export2 hours ago
-
ICCI President for involving business Community in decision-making to boost economic growth2 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister, Cambodian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties2 hours ago