Open Menu

Sugar Advisory Board Reviews Estimates, Future Prospects

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 07:18 PM

Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects

A meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board was held on Tuesday to review the sugar estimates and future prospects for 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Sugar Advisory board was held on Tuesday to review the sugar estimates and future prospects for 2024-25.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired an important meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board , said a press release issued here.

The meeting reviewed sugarcane crop estimates and discussed plans to meet the country’s sugar needs for the 2024-25 seasons.

Key decisions were made to improve production, stabilize prices, and support the sustainable growth of the sugar industry.

During the meeting, it was noted that sugar production in January 2025 saw a significant increase compared to December 2024. Rana Tanveer Hussain urged sugar millers to invest in research and development to enhance production capacity and ensure the long-term growth of the industry.

The Minister emphasized the need to provide fair compensation to farmers to encourage greater sugarcane cultivation, which would further boost sugar production. He also announced that strict action, in collaboration with provincial governments, would be taken against hoarding to ensure consumers face no difficulties.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to keeping essential commodity prices under control and maintaining stability through continued efforts.

The meeting was attended by relevant officials, sugar millers, and other stakeholders, who shared valuable suggestions for improving sugarcane production and strengthening the sugar industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future pro ..

Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurates P ..

3 minutes ago
 IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment F ..

IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment Framework

4 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapu ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..

4 minutes ago
 Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in b ..

Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in bringing people of Pakistan- So ..

4 minutes ago
 3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan

3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan

4 minutes ago
SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses baker ..

SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses bakers’ association's concerns

4 minutes ago
 The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) ..

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) awards 2 PhD degrees

10 minutes ago
 Businessmen should make efforts to enhance exports ..

Businessmen should make efforts to enhance exports: SIFC secretary

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED15 million to resolve 7 ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED15 million to resolve 70 halted homes construction

21 minutes ago
 Govt expediting privatization process, reforming i ..

Govt expediting privatization process, reforming institutions: Advisor

10 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapu ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business