Sugar Advisory Board to meet on Oct. 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :First meeting of Sugar Advisory board (SAB) will be held on October 6 with main agenda to review national and provincial level statistics on sugar production, consumption and prices.

It is to mention that Sugar Advisory Board has been reconstituted in the Ministry of National food Security, as the Federal government separated the SAB from Ministry of Industries and attached it with Ministry of Food Security.

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) spokesman told media here on Monday that the Association held a meeting presided over by its Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, for consultation on the agenda of upcoming SAB meeting. The PSMA discussed the SAB meeting agenda and statistics released by the ministry.

According to the statistics released by the ministry, he said, the country produced 7,905,564 tons of sugar in the year 2021-22, while last year's stocks were 51,706 tonnes, and the sugar obtained from sugar beet was 70,000 tonnes.

Thus the total quantity of sugar at the beginning of the season and year was 8,027,270 tons. According to the released data, he mentioned, 5,316,473 tonnes of sugar had been taken from the stocks or consumed till September 30, and the country's daily consumption was estimated at 15,980 tonnes. Thus, according to the statistics, the country would have 1,736,017 tonnes of surplus sugar till the start of new crushing season in November.

During the meeting, the PSMA members urged the government to grant permission for export of surplus sugar, arguing that it would equally benefit the farmers, sugar mills and the country's economy.