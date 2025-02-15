Open Menu

Sugar Available At Rs130/kg In Ramazan: Rana Tanveer

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Sugar available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said that sugar would be available at Rs 130 per kilogram during Ramazan at stalls set up by sugar mills throughout the country.

He said while chairing the Sugar Advisory board meeting to finalize the sugar prices for the upcoming month of Ramazan, according to a news release.

The meeting focused on ensuring that sugar would be available at reasonable prices during the holy month.

He said these sugar stalls will offer sugar in small packages of 1-2kg, and one CNIC holder will be allowed to purchase up to 5 kg of sugar.

The stalls will be operational three days before the start of Ramazan and will continue until the 27th of Ramazan, ensuring ample supply for consumers.

Tanveer emphasized the importance of maintaining a smooth supply chain and directed the relevant authorities to ensure the efficient management of these stalls.

He called for close coordination between the PSMA, district administrations, and the cane commissioner to prevent any mismanagement or long queues, ensuring a hassle-free experience for customers.

The minister also recommended increasing the number of stalls and setting them up at municipal committee levels across districts to better cater to the public.

He assured that he, along with the chief secretaries, would personally monitor the entire process to ensure its smooth execution and success.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

11 minutes ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

11 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

1 hour ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

1 hour ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

2 hours ago
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

2 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

2 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

2 hours ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

3 hours ago
 GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged ..

GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business