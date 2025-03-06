Open Menu

Sugar Crisis Worsens As Retailers Announce Sales’ Suspension

March 06, 2025

Sugar crisis worsens as retailers announce sales' suspension

Kiryana Merchant Association says they cannot buy sugar at Rs163 per kg and sell it at Rs164 per kg, and they can incur an additional Rs10 per kg on transportation, shopping bags and loading costs

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2025) The Rawalpindi sugar crisis intensified as Kiryana Merchant Association announced a suspension of sugar sales from Friday (today).

The association said, “We cannot buy sugar at Rs163 per kg and sell it at Rs164 per kg. We incur an additional Rs10 per kg on transportation, shopping bags and loading costs,”.

Association President Saleem Pervaiz Butt demanded that retail shopkeepers be given a profit margin of Rs10 per kg on the wholesale sugar price and rejected the official rate of Rs. 164 per kg.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner warned that any retailer selling sugar above Rs164 per kg would face shop closure and legal action.

Additionally, the mutton, beef and chicken retailers have also announced a strike over pricing issues.

