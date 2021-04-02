UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sugar Disappears From Most Of The Markets Following Govt’s Crackdown Against Mafia

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 38 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:47 AM

Sugar disappears from most of the markets following govt’s crackdown against mafia

Shortage of sugar in the markets has become a major hurdle once again in the way of affordable prices the government had promised earlier in order to provide relief to the public.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2021) Sugar on Friday disappeared from most of the markets following the government’s crackdown against Sugar mafia.

The hoarders have created shortage of sugar in Rawalpindi to counter the government’s move to cut the increase prices of sugar in the country.

However, there is no relief yet as the per kilogram sugar is available against Rs 110 to 115. The district administration has started action against the hoarders.

FIA had found 392 more benami accounts of sugar mafia from the WhatsApp group of Satta mafia through which total transactions of worth Rs 6 billion were conducted. The Agency seized the amount in the accounts and took the amount from these accounts of mafia, the sources added.

Besides it, FIA had acquired a record of 1,000 WhatsApp groups of the sugar satta mafia from different parts of the country.

According to the agency over 30 sugar mills were involved during the investigation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Rawalpindi Market From WhatsApp Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5, 234 new cases of COVID-19 over ..

31 minutes ago

MoU signed for free and quality education to child ..

54 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 2, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

10 hours ago

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.