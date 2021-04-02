Sugar disappears from most of the markets following govt’s crackdown against mafia

(@fidahassanain)

Shortage of sugar in the markets has become a major hurdle once again in the way of affordable prices the government had promised earlier in order to provide relief to the public.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2021) Sugar on Friday disappeared from most of the markets following the government’s crackdown against Sugar mafia.

The hoarders have created shortage of sugar in Rawalpindi to counter the government’s move to cut the increase prices of sugar in the country.

However, there is no relief yet as the per kilogram sugar is available against Rs 110 to 115. The district administration has started action against the hoarders.

FIA had found 392 more benami accounts of sugar mafia from the WhatsApp group of Satta mafia through which total transactions of worth Rs 6 billion were conducted. The Agency seized the amount in the accounts and took the amount from these accounts of mafia, the sources added.

Besides it, FIA had acquired a record of 1,000 WhatsApp groups of the sugar satta mafia from different parts of the country.

According to the agency over 30 sugar mills were involved during the investigation.