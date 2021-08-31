UrduPoint.com

Sugar Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 03:16 PM

Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2022 delivery gained 1 Yuan (15.46 U.S. cents) to close at 5,871 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 354,697.0 lots with a turnover of 20.78 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

