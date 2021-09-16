Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2022 delivery gained 88 Yuan (13.68 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,885 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 467,212 lots with a turnover of 27.32 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.