Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2022 delivery gained 85 Yuan (13.18 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,948 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 564,418 lots with a turnover of 33.3 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk

