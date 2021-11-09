UrduPoint.com

Sugar Futures Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2022 delivery gained 68 Yuan (10.64 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,124 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 627,008 lots with a turnover of 38.2 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January Billion

Recent Stories

Stoltenberg Discussed Border Crisis With Duda, Rea ..

Stoltenberg Discussed Border Crisis With Duda, Reaffirmed NATO's Support for Pol ..

18 seconds ago
 Georgia reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases

22 seconds ago
 Man kills wife and son in Kohat

Man kills wife and son in Kohat

1 minute ago
 Police constable accused of sexually abusing a chi ..

Police constable accused of sexually abusing a child arrested

13 minutes ago
 Monthly Passenger Flow on Russia-Finland Border To ..

Monthly Passenger Flow on Russia-Finland Border Tops 100,000 1st Time Since 2020 ..

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 125 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 125 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.