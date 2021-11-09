Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2022 delivery gained 68 Yuan (10.64 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,124 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 627,008 lots with a turnover of 38.2 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.