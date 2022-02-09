Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) --:Sugar futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2022 delivery gained 13 Yuan (2.04 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,716 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 426,913 lots with a turnover of 24.42 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.