UrduPoint.com

Sugar Futures Close Lower 10th Mar, 2022

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Sugar futures close lower 10th Mar, 2022

Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2022 delivery lost 34 Yuan (about 5.4 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,850 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 457,419 lots with a turnover of 26.78 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January May Billion

Recent Stories

Enhanced leadership conversation for climate actio ..

Enhanced leadership conversation for climate action need of hour: SAPM Malik Ami ..

3 minutes ago
 U.S. oil imports up, exports down last week: EIA

U.S. oil imports up, exports down last week: EIA

3 minutes ago
 Oil prices fall sharply after recent steep rallies ..

Oil prices fall sharply after recent steep rallies

4 minutes ago
 Opposition to start impeachment proceeding against ..

Opposition to start impeachment proceeding against President Alvi

21 minutes ago
 Petrol pumps land to be auctioned on March 14

Petrol pumps land to be auctioned on March 14

4 minutes ago
 Lavrov says Russia wants to continue talks with Uk ..

Lavrov says Russia wants to continue talks with Ukraine

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>