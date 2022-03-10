Sugar futures close lower 10th Mar, 2022

Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2022 delivery lost 34 Yuan (about 5.4 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,850 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 457,419 lots with a turnover of 26.78 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.