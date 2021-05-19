Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2021 delivery lost 62 Yuan (9.65 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,598 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 693,997 lots with a turnover of 39.26 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.