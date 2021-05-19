UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sugar Futures Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:09 PM

Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2021 delivery lost 62 Yuan (9.65 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,598 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 693,997 lots with a turnover of 39.26 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January September Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 1,316 reco ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian health minister dismissed due to unsatis ..

3 minutes ago

Distt admin launches grand crackdown against encro ..

3 minutes ago

14 bodies recovered, 75 still missing from cyclone ..

3 minutes ago

US Hypersonic Missiles LRHW 'Not a Problem' for Ru ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Xi Launch Construction of New Power Units i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.