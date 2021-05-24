Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2021 delivery lost 22 Yuan (3.42 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,597 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 441,742 lots with a turnover of 24.7 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.