Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2021 delivery lost 5 Yuan (78.3 U.S. cents) to close at 5,529 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 355,662 lots with a turnover of 19.7 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.