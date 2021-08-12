UrduPoint.com

Sugar Futures Close Lower

Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:37 PM

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2022 delivery lost 35 Yuan (5.41 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,920 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 442,374 lots with a turnover of 25.68 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

