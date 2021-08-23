Sugar futures close lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Sugar futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2022 delivery lost 30 Yuan (4.62 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,878 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 333,804 lots with a turnover of 19.5 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.