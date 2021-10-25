Sugar futures close lower

UrduPoint.com

Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2022 delivery lost 35 Yuan (5.48 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,890 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 475,180.0 lots with a turnover of 28.05 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

