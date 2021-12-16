UrduPoint.com

Sugar Futures Close Lower

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 02:19 PM

Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

The most active sugar contract for May 2022 delivery lost 20 Yuan (about 3.1 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,780 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 489,454 lots with a turnover of 28.1 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on the ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January May Billion

