Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2022 delivery lost 6 Yuan (94.51 U.S. cents) to close at 5,799 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 364,429 lots with a turnover of 21.32 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk