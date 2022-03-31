UrduPoint.com

Sugar Futures Close Lower

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 04:57 PM

Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2022 delivery lost 6 Yuan (94.51 U.S. cents) to close at 5,799 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 364,429 lots with a turnover of 21.32 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January May Billion

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight

PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight

20 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to be ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to be briefed on 'threat letter' to ..

56 seconds ago
 U.S. stocks drop as tech slides

U.S. stocks drop as tech slides

57 seconds ago
 Thailand reports 27,560 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand reports 27,560 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 CEC urges voters to exercise right of franchise wi ..

CEC urges voters to exercise right of franchise without any fear

18 minutes ago
 Somalia launches new maritime facility to boost po ..

Somalia launches new maritime facility to boost policing along coastline

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.