Sugar futures close lower 14th Dec, 2021

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2022 delivery lost 44 Yuan (6.91 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,802 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 379,041 lots with a turnover of 22 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.