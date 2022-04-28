UrduPoint.com

Sugar Futures Close Lower

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 04:16 PM

Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2022 delivery lost 20 Yuan (about 3.05 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,867 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 269,372 lots with a turnover of 15.83 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January September Billion

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day of ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day official visit

38 seconds ago
 Pak-Saudi ties to touch new heights of bilateral c ..

Pak-Saudi ties to touch new heights of bilateral cooperation: PM Shehbaz Sharif

10 minutes ago
 Putin Thanks Erdogan for Organizing Yaroshenko-Ree ..

Putin Thanks Erdogan for Organizing Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange - Ankara

10 minutes ago
 US Launching Initiative to Promote Free, Interoper ..

US Launching Initiative to Promote Free, Interoperable Internet Globally - Offic ..

10 minutes ago
 Shanghai courier industry gradually resumes operat ..

Shanghai courier industry gradually resumes operation

10 minutes ago
 Domestic cricket season 2021-22 review concludes w ..

Domestic cricket season 2021-22 review concludes with day-long seminar

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.