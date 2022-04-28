Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2022 delivery lost 20 Yuan (about 3.05 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,867 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 269,372 lots with a turnover of 15.83 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.