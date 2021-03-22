UrduPoint.com
Sugar Futures Open Lower On 22 March 2021

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Sugar futures opened lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2021 delivery lost 35 Yuan (5.37 U.S. Dollars) to open at 5,290 yuan per tonne.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

