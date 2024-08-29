Open Menu

Sugar Imports Decreased By 44.90pc In 1st Month Of Current FY

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Sugar imports decreased by 44.90pc in 1st month of current FY

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Import of sugar into the country during the first month of the current financial year decreased by 44.90 percent as compared to the imports of the corresponding month of the last year.

During the month of July, over 280 metric tons of sugar costing $0.297 million were imported as compared to the imports of 574 metric tons valued at $0.539 million in the same month of the last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the imports of edible oil including soybean and palm into the country during the first month of the current financial year have decreased by 93.20 percent and 13.99 percent respectively as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the month of July 2024, about 1,000 metric tons of palm oil costing $1.017 million was imported as compared to the imports of 12,575 metric tons valued at $14.995 million in the same month of the last year.

Meanwhile, the palm oil imports into the country during the first month of the current financial year were recorded at 256,460 metric tons valued at $1.

0717 million. The palm oil imports during the first month of last year were recorded at 277,801 metric tons costing $278.939 million, it added.

The food group exports from the country during the first month of the current financial year grew by 44.77 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding month of the last year.

During July 2024, food commodities valued at $475.767 million were exported as compared to the exports of 328.632 million in the same month of the last financial year.

However, the food group imports into the country during the first month of the current financial year went down by 18.30 percent and were recorded at $510.449 million as against the imports of $624.804 million of the corresponding period of the last year.

The imports of other commodities, which posted negative growth during the period under review including milk, milk cream, and milk for infants decreased by 27.37 percent, tea by 26.68 percent, sugar by 44.90 percent, and pulses by 22.90 percent.

