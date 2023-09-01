Open Menu

Sugar Increasingly Unaffordable For Masses As Per Kg Price Surges To Rs180

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 01, 2023 | 03:55 PM

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per kg price surges to Rs180

Sugar mill owners has attributed this price hike to a production shortage rather than exports.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2023) The price of sugar once again surged, reaching Rs180 per kg in certain areas, making it increasingly unaffordable for the general public.

Sugar mill owners attributed this price hike to a production shortage rather than exports.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) officials revealed that the country is left with only two million metric tons of sugar, far below the required 9.5 million metric tons for the upcoming crushing season.

Despite a production surplus, the government allowed the export of only 0.25 million metric tons.

Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar dismissed concerns over the sugar stock, stating that monthly consumption was just over half a million metric tons, and there would be an additional one million metric tons available at the start of the crushing season in mid-November.

Ishaq Dar also criticized exploitative business practices and poor governance for the rising retail prices, rather than the actual stock situation. He highlighted that the PDM government had permitted the export of only 250,000 metric tons of sugar, generating $125 million in foreign exchange.

Meanwhile, the Frontier Corps (FC) intercepted four truckloads carrying over 150 tons of sugar in Mastung district, Balochistan, as part of efforts to curb smuggling.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti ordered the activation of joint checkpoints and patrols to combat sugar and fertilizer smuggling, emphasizing its adverse impact on the economy and people's livelihoods.

Bugti warned of strict action against those involved in cross-border smuggling and called for regular reports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments on the issue.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Exports Business Poor Interior Minister Ishaq Dar Price Mastung Sarfraz Ahmed From Government Million

Recent Stories

LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pe ..

LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

17 minutes ago
 Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

1 hour ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

1 hour ago
 Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

3 hours ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

3 hours ago
Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

3 hours ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

3 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

3 hours ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

4 hours ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

4 hours ago
 Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business