Sugar millers call for ban on third party purchase of sugarcane

The sugar millers of Peshawar valley have called for imposition of ban on the third party purchase of sugarcane to enable mills to operate in full capacity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The sugar millers of Peshawar valley have called for imposition of ban on the third party purchase of sugarcane to enable mills to operate in full capacity.

Talking to APP Talimand Khan, General Manager (GM) Administration Khazana Sugar Mills (KSM) said that due to strong competition from Ghur manufacturers, the sugar millers of Peshawar region are facing the shortage of sugarcane and the mills were used to operate below their capacity.

The Federal government has announced the beginning of the sugarcane crushing season in Khyber Pakhtunkhkwa from November 15, 2020, but, there are no signs of the beginning of the crushing from due date.

He said that the representatives of the sugar mills are in constant touch with the sugarcane growers. The provincial government has announced minimum price of Rs.200/- for 40 kilograms sugarcane as compared to Rs.207/- per 40 kilograms of the last year.

He said that instead of the announced price of Rs.

190/- per 40 kilograms, the mills have even purchased at the rate of Rs.207. He said that though this year, the government has increased the support price by Rs.10/- for 40 kilograms, but still no one will be ready for selling their crop to millers.

The official said that last year the mill produced only 70,000 bags of sugar, which due to unavailability of sugarcane took long period of 90 days. In case of the full capacity operation, the mill produced 70,000 bags in only 12 days.

He said that the purchase of sugarcane on massive base by third party on one hand creating hardships for the supply of crop to sugar mills and on the other hand also caused the exploitation of the growers.

He said that beside third party purchase, the government should also impose ban on commercial Ghaani and allow the manufacturer of Ghur only for local consumption. Otherwise, the operation of sugar mills would become impossible in the province.