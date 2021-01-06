Sugar price reaches to Rs95 per kg in Punjab

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that the prices have gone up due to shortage in supply from the mill owners in the province, causing trouble to already inflation-stricken consumers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2021) The sugar prices have once again touched the sky in the retail market by reaching Rs95 per kilogram, the latest report say.

The reports say that the prices have gone up just after cut in supply by the sugar mills’ owners.

“The sugar prices may exceed Rs 100 per kilogram if the authorities concerned did not take any notice,” said the dealers, expressing serious concerns over the price hike.

In the wholesale market, the price of a 100kg sack of sugar increased from Rs 8, 500 to Rs8, 800.

The inflation has already badly affected the consumers who have strongly criticized the government authorities for their failure.

“The prices of the essential commodities must be ensured,” the Punjab Chief Minister directed. The CM directed the relevant authorities to ensure availability of the sugar at the fixed price, and keep an eye on the hoarders and the profiteers minting money by creating “shortage”.