UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sugar Price Reaches To Rs95 Per Kg In Punjab

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:33 PM

Sugar price reaches to Rs95 per kg in Punjab

The reports say that the prices have gone up due to shortage in supply from the mill owners in the province, causing trouble to already inflation-stricken consumers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2021) The sugar prices have once again touched the sky in the retail market by reaching Rs95 per kilogram, the latest report say.

The reports say that the prices have gone up just after cut in supply by the sugar mills’ owners.

“The sugar prices may exceed Rs 100 per kilogram if the authorities concerned did not take any notice,” said the dealers, expressing serious concerns over the price hike.

In the wholesale market, the price of a 100kg sack of sugar increased from Rs 8, 500 to Rs8, 800.

The inflation has already badly affected the consumers who have strongly criticized the government authorities for their failure.

“The prices of the essential commodities must be ensured,” the Punjab Chief Minister directed. The CM directed the relevant authorities to ensure availability of the sugar at the fixed price, and keep an eye on the hoarders and the profiteers minting money by creating “shortage”.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Price Money May Market From Government

Recent Stories

A statistical review of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-2 ..

4 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat’s birthday today

24 minutes ago

KP Food Authority discarded over 1500 litres adult ..

37 seconds ago

CDA carpeting all roads of capital city

38 seconds ago

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts of country

40 seconds ago

Barca youngster Alena joins Getafe on loan

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.