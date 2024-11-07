Sugar Price Reduced By Rs13 Per Kilogram
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2024 | 12:24 PM
New Sugar price will be Rs140 per kilogram instead of Rs153 after decrease
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2024) The Utility Stores Corporation reduced the price of sugar by Rs13 per kilogram on Thursday.
The Utility Stores Corporation said that the new price at Rs140 per kilogram, effective immediately.
They said that previously, sugar was being sold at Rs153 rupees per kilogram at Utility Stores.
The Utility Stores Corporation had requested sugar mills to reduce the price of sugar, and in response, sugar mill owners lowered the price of sugar sold to Utility Stores by 17 rupees per kilogram.
After receiving a rebate from the sugar mill owners, the Utility Stores Corporation passed on the reduction to consumers.
The sources also mentioned that the Utility Stores had purchased 12,000 metric tons of sugar at a price of 137 rupees per kilogram. However, after adding additional costs, the corporation ended up paying approximately Rs152 per kilogram for the sugar.
