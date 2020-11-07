UrduPoint.com
Sugar Price Will Go Down By Rs 15 To Rs 20, Says Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:07 PM

Sugar price will go down by Rs 15 to Rs 20, says govt

Hammad Azhar says more than 50,000 tons of sugar would soon be in market, pointing out that controlling inflation was the government's top priority.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2020) The sugar prices would be cut down by Rs 15-Rs 20 per kilogram to provide relief to consumers, the reports said on Saturday.

Addressing a joint-press conference, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said sugar prices would go down with imported sugar by Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kilogram in the domestic market.

“Imported sugar of over one hundred has arrived at the Karachi Port,” said Hammad Azhar while briefing the media.

He said more than 50,000 tons of sugar would soon be in market, pointing out that controlling inflation was the government's top priority.

The federal government said that

Azhar hoped that imported sugar and the crushing season which will commence soon will greatly help in reducing the price of sugar in the domestic market.

Replying to a query, the federal minister said that the country’s industrial sector is working better.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to changing Pakistan on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina despite all hurdles and difficulties.

“We have decided our destination and with the grace of Allah, the ultimate aim of the prime minister is to change Pakistan on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina and traditions of Islamic history and caliphs,” said the federal minister.

