UrduPoint.com

Sugar, Some Other Products Vanish From Kabul Shops - Russian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Sugar, Some Other Products Vanish From Kabul Shops - Russian Ambassador

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) are struggling to fulfill their social obligations, as Afghanistan is already experiencing shortages of staples, such as sugar, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov told Sputnik in an interview.

"prices are rising, some products have vanished. Today, sugar is said to have disappeared [from shops' shelves]," Zhirnov said.

Economic hardship will add to the Taliban's problems, and they will have difficulty in delivering on their promises in the social sphere, as there are no sufficient financial resources, according to the ambassador.

"Currently the economic problem is indeed the most urgent in Afghanistan. Foreign donations made up three quarters of the country's budget under [former President Ashraf] Ghani's government. Now they have been cut off, while Afghan assets abroad are frozen, and gold reserves that used to be stored in American banks are also frozen," he added.

Afghanistan has been run by the Taliban since the militant group took over Kabul on August 15.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Budget August Gold Government

Recent Stories

What protocol will be followed if Queens death is ..

What protocol will be followed if Queens death is certain?

2 minutes ago
 Western Union resumes money transfer service to Af ..

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Afghanistan

17 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&# ..

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&#039;s Khamis Mushait

21 minutes ago
 China's security watchdog expounds on Beijing stoc ..

China's security watchdog expounds on Beijing stock exchange role

5 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Frid ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Friday

5 minutes ago
 PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.