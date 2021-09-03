Sugar, Some Other Products Vanish From Kabul Shops - Russian Ambassador

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) are struggling to fulfill their social obligations, as Afghanistan is already experiencing shortages of staples, such as sugar, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov told Sputnik in an interview.

"prices are rising, some products have vanished. Today, sugar is said to have disappeared [from shops' shelves]," Zhirnov said.

Economic hardship will add to the Taliban's problems, and they will have difficulty in delivering on their promises in the social sphere, as there are no sufficient financial resources, according to the ambassador.

"Currently the economic problem is indeed the most urgent in Afghanistan. Foreign donations made up three quarters of the country's budget under [former President Ashraf] Ghani's government. Now they have been cut off, while Afghan assets abroad are frozen, and gold reserves that used to be stored in American banks are also frozen," he added.

Afghanistan has been run by the Taliban since the militant group took over Kabul on August 15.