Sugar To Be Provided At Rs 130 Per Kg During Ramazan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday directed Chief Secretaries of all provinces to establish sugar stalls at the municipal council level and ensure uninterrupted supply of the commodity at Rs.130 during the holy month of Ramazan.
According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Industry, the minister was chairing the Sugar Advisory board meeting here.
Tanveer emphasized that the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and provincial governments must ensure that sugar is accessible to the poor masses.
Around 230 sugar stalls will be set up in Sindh with the cooperation of provincial governments, while 405 selling points have been identified for sugar stalls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hundreds of sugar stalls will also be set up in Punjab and Balochistan.
Provincial governments have been given the responsibility for security, cleanliness, and crowd management while the Federal government will form a committee to resolve any potential issues.
