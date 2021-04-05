Sugar to be sold at Rs.85/kg in Kasur

On the direction of Punjab government,the district administration fixed the rate of sugar as Rs.85 per kilogram in the district,said Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul here on Monday

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :On the direction of Punjab government,the district administration fixed the rate of sugar as Rs.85 per kilogram in the district,said Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul here on Monday.

She directed price control magistrates to launch crackdown against profiteers and hoarders,strictly monitored markets and ensure implementation of officially fixed price.

"Strict action would be taken against profiteers",she said and appealed to citizens not to buy sugar at exorbitant price.