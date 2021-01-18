Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hammad Azhar

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021) Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said the government was taking concrete measures to bring down sugar and wheat prices in the country.

Hammad Azhar said more sugar would be imported to ensure its smooth and cheap supply. He expressed these words while speaking in the Senate.

He said they would seek permission from ECC to import 5000 tons more sugar.

The Minister said to ensure adequate supply of flour, Punjab government timely enhanced the release of wheat to flour mills, however, at the same time Sindh government limited the release which resulted in price hike of flour in Sindh.

He said for the first time in history, sugarcane farmers are being paid real price of their crop due to support price announced by the PTI government.

The Minister said petroleum prices in Pakistan are lower than that of the neighboring countries.

Hammad Azhar said major part of external debt during the PTI government was utilized to repay the interest on the loans obstianed by the previous governments.