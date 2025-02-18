Open Menu

Sugarcane Growers Urged To Use Bio-fertilizers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Sugarcane growers urged to use bio-fertilizers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Sugarcane growers were urged to use modern bio-fertilizers on standing crops in their agricultural field.

A seminar was organized under the Kisan Dost Program here. It was attended by a large number of farmers.

Addressing the seminar, agricultural scientist Malik Saif said that modern bio-fertlizers had been introduced in market across the world to get bumper yield of standing crops. He said that several countries had been using bio-fertilizers on their standing crops including sugarcane.

He said that Bahawalpur region had earned a name in record production of sugarcane. He, however, urged sugarcane growers to use bio-fertilizers on standing crops of sugarcane in order to get extra yield. He suggested that 120 mounds seeds of sugarcane should be sown in an acre of land in order to get 1,200 mounds per acre production.

