Sugarcane Growers Urged To Use Bio-fertilizers
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Sugarcane growers were urged to use modern bio-fertilizers on standing crops in their agricultural field.
A seminar was organized under the Kisan Dost Program here. It was attended by a large number of farmers.
Addressing the seminar, agricultural scientist Malik Saif said that modern bio-fertlizers had been introduced in market across the world to get bumper yield of standing crops. He said that several countries had been using bio-fertilizers on their standing crops including sugarcane.
He said that Bahawalpur region had earned a name in record production of sugarcane. He, however, urged sugarcane growers to use bio-fertilizers on standing crops of sugarcane in order to get extra yield. He suggested that 120 mounds seeds of sugarcane should be sown in an acre of land in order to get 1,200 mounds per acre production.
Recent Stories
Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperatio ..
IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational award ..
Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services
UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology
13 Pakistani companies showcase defence products, technologies at IDEX 2025
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025
Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor man ..
Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..
SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years
More Stories From Business
-
Sugarcane growers urged to use bio-fertilizers3 minutes ago
-
Delegation of PJBF discusses bilateral trade engagements to 'Minister Commerce4 minutes ago
-
UAF opens Qissah visual, Gur Mela14 minutes ago
-
Gold up by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.304,20044 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 1,344 points1 hour ago
-
Gold dip by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.304,2002 hours ago
-
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years2 hours ago
-
Mansooba-e-Amal 'APP' launched for participatory planning & governance2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $1.864 billion from IT services' export during Jul-Dec4 hours ago
-
Chinese shares higher at midday Tuesday4 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1697 against USD Tuesday4 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open5 hours ago